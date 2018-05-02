Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 18th, 2020

    Zhalke, Reddy, Fulari new Additional Police Commissioner trio!

    Nagpur: As the major IPS reshuffle continues in the State, Nagpur received it’s share of three Additional Police Commissioners. In a notification released late Thursday night, IPS Dilip Zhalke, IPS Navinchandra Reddy and IPS Sunil Fulari has been transferred to Second Capital of the State.

    While Zhalke has been appointed as new South (region) Additional Police Commissioner, Reddy will take charge as Additional Police Commissioner, North region and, Fulari, will lead Nagpur Crime Branch as new Additional Police Commissioner.

    After Additional Commissioners, Nagpur awaits it’s new Deputy Commissioners of Police, following which the swiping process in Nagpur cops under leadership of Amitesh Kumar will be completed.

