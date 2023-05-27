Zero Mile Youth Foundation holds discussions with Nagpur’s sports organizations

Nagpur: The Zero Mile Youth Foundation recently organized a program aimed at fostering discussion and interaction among active sports organizations in Nagpur city.

The event, held at the Mai Motlag Hall of Sevasadan School on Friday, saw the participation of officials from various sports organizations. With numerous sports organizations actively working in Nagpur and striving to develop talented athletes, the program provided a platform to address the challenges faced by these organizations and to exchange ideas and suggestions.

Recognizing the difficulties and obstacles faced by sports organizations and athletes, the Zero Mile Youth Foundation took the initiative to unite the sports organizations in Nagpur and facilitate communication to better understand their concerns. The program aimed to create an environment for dialogue and to explore possible solutions to the challenges faced by these organizations. The officials were given an opportunity to present their thoughts, express their concerns, and engage in an open discussion.

The office bearers of the sports organizations enthusiastically participated in the dialogue session, sharing their experiences and raising important issues related to managing the organizations and addressing the players’ problems. The session provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, with the officials offering valuable suggestions on what should be done and what challenges need to be overcome. The open discussion fostered a collaborative environment, promoting the collective growth of the sports community in Nagpur.

Vijay Munishwar, an esteemed sportsperson and coach who has been honoured with the Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards, graced the program as the chief guide. Munishwar’s presence added significant value to the event, and his expertise and insights served as an inspiration to all participants. His guidance and mentorship further underscored the commitment of the Zero Mile Youth Foundation to empower and support sports organizations in Nagpur.

Prashant Kukde, Director of the Zero Mile Youth Foundation, introduced the program, highlighting the organization’s main objectives and the purpose of the event. Dr. Samay Bansod assured that he would carefully document the problems and suggestions raised by the sports organization managers and follow up on them at the appropriate platforms.

Kalyan Deshpande, Director of the Zero Mile Youth Foundation, expressed gratitude to all the attendees, acknowledging their active participation and contribution to the program. The program was skillfully conducted by Vaibhav Bavankar.

The initiative taken by the Zero Mile Youth Foundation to bring together sports organizations in Nagpur for discussion and interaction serves as a commendable effort to address the challenges faced by these organizations and foster collaboration among them.

The event provided a platform for the officials to voice their concerns, share valuable insights, and engage in an open dialogue. With the support of esteemed individuals like Vijay Munishwar, the program highlighted the importance of mentorship and guidance in nurturing the sports community.

The Zero Mile Youth Foundation’s commitment to addressing the needs of sports organizations in Nagpur is a step towards creating a conducive environment for the development of sports and athletes in the city.

