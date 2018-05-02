Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am

Nagpur: Zero Degree bar in MIDC area, notorious for its dubious distinction of laying bare beyond law, has been raided in the wee hours as it was bustling with overdrunk youths even at that time. The raid was conducted by Crime Branch DCP Gajanan Rajmane and his party.

Tapan Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal of Bhende Lay Out, Swawalambi Nagar, is the owner of the bar. The bar has always been in the news due to wrong reasons. Once a criminal opened fire here. The bar remained crowded by anti-social elements and crimi-nals. Recently police came to know that some wanted criminals were regular visitor of the bar. The bar remained open till early morning. Earlier, also police had conducted raids on the bar and had taken action for opening the bar beyond the limit.

During the night patrolling, DCP Gajanan Rajmane came to know that the bar was running in the early morning at gam. Police raided the bar in a secret way but the bar employees alerted the cus-tomers seeing the police van.

Police party gheraoed the bar but some cus-tomers were able to go out by the back door. Police got 58 customers including young boys and girls. Some gay customers tried to create a din but police went tough on them. During questioning, young boys and girls tried to hide their identity. Police sus-pected that some of the youths were minor. However, police released them later. Most of the customers were in drunken state. There was also cabin in the bar for special customers. A large number of bonne-en were there to control the drunk people.

During quizzing, Jaiswal evaded most of the ques-tions. He had not given sat-isfactory answer about the cabins. Police suspected that narcotics were also being used in the bait Questioning the regular customers hinted towards this possibility. However, the narcotics were kept hidden during the raid. There were 75 employees including bouncers in the bar.