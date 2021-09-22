Zee announces merger with Sony India

Entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announces merger with Sony Pictures Networks.

After the merger, Sony will invest $1.57 billion and will be the majority shareholder with 52.93% controlling stake.

The shareholders of ZEEL, meanwhile, will hold 47.07 per cent stake.The merger was approved by the ZEEL board, and said that which Puneet Goenka will remain the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity.

The ZEEL board said in a statement that it not only evaluated financial parametres, “but also the strategic value which the partner brings to the table”.