Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share Sensex, however, turned choppy to trade 36.75 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 58,968.52.

Similarly, Nifty slipped 10.45 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,551.55 in initial deals.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle India, HDFC Bank and HUL.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, M&M, Titan and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,005.27, while Nifty surged 165.10 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,562.