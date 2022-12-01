Zeal and satisfaction of high-end bikers, motorists mark 2nd anniversary of XP100 at IndianOil Nagpur

Nagpur: The enthusiasm of high-end bikers and motorists was evident as they throned IndianOil Petrol Pump at Samvidhan Square on Thursday to mark Second Anniversary of XP100 on December 1, 2022. Atul Gupta, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Hitesh Soni, Manager, Co. Co. RBI, Neeraj Kumar, Assistant Manager, Nagpur Sales Area, Amol Pande, Co. Co. Assistant Extrapower and others were prominently present on this occasion.

The guests also cut cake to mark the anniversary on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Gupta first brief about the firm.

“IndianOil is the first company in India to launch this top end premium world-class gasoline for your discerning customers, which puts India in the select league of countries like USA and Germany where Octane 100 is marketed.

This ultra-premium product is the finest grade of gasoline designed to give high-end vehicles higher power & performance and give the rider a delightful drive,” he said.

“I am sure it will be of interest to know that XP100 premium grade gasoline with 100 Octane is designed to significantly boost engine performance, give better drivability with enhanced fuel economy and improved engine life while delivering exhilarating power and faster acceleration.

It exceeds IS 2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with much reduced tailpipe emissions,” he mentioned.

“You are aware that high-performance fuels are essential for luxury auto powerhouses to attain not only better engine power and fuel economy but also enhanced and delightful driving experience. With XP100 now available in India, high-end premium vehicles have an opportunity to reap the full-throttle benefits of 100 Octane gasoline.

With a next-gen fuel that strongly complements the car / bike’s modern design, I would invite you for a brand association with XP100 and request you to strongly recommend IndianOil’s XP100 as the chosen fuel,” Gupta urged on this occasion.

