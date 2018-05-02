Zalke presents Rs 2731 crore NMC budget for 2020-21

Nagpur: Faced with challenges on Covid-19 and financial fronts, the Chairman of Standing Committee Vijay (Pintu) Zalke on Tuesday presented Rs 2731 crore NMC budget for the fiscal 2020-21. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has only three months to implement the budget as the budget presentation was delayed by six months due to the corona pandemic. The NMC is likely to spend Rs 2730 crore on various budget provisions.

For the first time in the history of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the budget was presented online.

In his budget speech, Zalke said that the total income of NMC may not cross Rs 2,500 crore in the current fiscal in virtual terms. The challenge to civic finances has increased manifold and framatically pushed forward the need to enhance outlay to Health services as the same was focused during the pandemic. “The NMC is likely to garner Rs 2.5 crore from pending LBT dues, Rs 223.35 crore from Property Tax, Rs 1149.21 crore revenua grants (Rs 1263 crore GST grant), Rs 175 crore from Water Works Department, Rs 14.75 crore from Market Department, Rs 12.05 crore from Estate Department, Rs 3.04 crore from Fire Brigade, Rs 110.5 crore from Town Planning Department, Rs. 7.39 crore from Health Department, Rs 2.01 crore from PWD, Rs 1 lakh from BOT projects, Rs 25.05 crore from Electricity Department, Rs 2.25 crore from Hot Mix Plants, Rs 387 crore from other grants and loans, Rs 63 crore from fixed deposits and Rs 12.02 crore from advance payments,” he stated.

The Standing Committee Chairman said that the NMC is launching a ‘one time settlement’ scheme again to recover pending dues of water tax. Citizens will be given concessions for legalising the illegal water connections during the scheme. The authority to waive water tax during the corona pandemic has been given to the Municipal Commissioner. Every year, water tax is hiked by 5 percent but a request has been made to stall the hike for the time being, he said.

Budget Highlights:

• Gunthewari Scheme was with NIT but now has been handed over to the Town Planning Department of NMC. The move is likely to increase revenue of the l;ocal body.

• Rs 200 crore loan was taken from Bank of Maharashtra in 2018-19 for construction of Phase 2 and 3 of cement roads under Amrut Yojana. Out of which Rs 41 crore have been utilised and the rest Rs 159 crore will be used for payment purpose for completion of development works.

• The State Government has approved the Rs 672.47 crore proposals for widening of Kelibagh Road, Old Bhandara Road, Model Mill-Ramji Pahalwan Square Road, construction of Gaddigodam Flyover, Wardha Road Flyover, Pardi Flyover. Out of which NMC has received a grant of Rs 39.2 crore from State Government for Kelibagh Road. Similarly, Rs 14.5 crore grant has also been received for road between Geetanjali Square and Gandhisagar Lake.

• A provision of Rs 11.59 crore made for development of rural areas falling under city limits.

• Rs 5 crore for construction of meeting hall at Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsale Town Hall.

• Rs 25 crore for construction of commercial market at Kelibagh Road, Budhwar Bazaar, Mahal.

• Rs 42.75 lakh for repairs of old market at Tulsibagh-based Fish Market

• Rs 23.75 crore for various development works in 572-1900 Layout.

• Rs 2.87 crore for Samaj Bhavan

• Rs 2 crore for construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centenary Smarak.

• Rs 7 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Educational, Cultural, Sports Centre.

• Rs 92.30 crore for replacement of old electricity poles with LED.

• Rs 18.27 crore for Sports and Cultural Mahotsav.

• Rs 2.55 crore for streamlining traffic management in city.

• Rs 3.1 crore for construction of Regional Offices.

• Rs 31.05 crore for works concerning Fire and Emergency Services Department.

• Rs 45.47 crore for public utility works in Prabhags.

• Rs 25 crore for Orange City Street Project.

The then Chairman of Standing Committee Pradeep Pohane had presented NMC budget of Rs 3,197.34 crore for 2019-20. However, NMC could not achieve the revenue target owing to several reasons including reduced recovery and reduced inflow of aid from the Government. In March, COVID-19 outbreak took the heavy toll of NMC revenue. The then Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had presented revised budget and effected budget cut to the tune of Rs 500 crore. Mundhe had also frozen the development works following directives from State Government.





