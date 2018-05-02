Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019

Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan

robbery

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have rounded-up three youth for allegedly creating ruckus by barging inside a house of a 44-year-old woman in the wee hours of Wednesday. One of the accused also reportedly robbed the survivor of her gold chain and threatened to kill her son Arman.

In her compliant, Salma Khan Rauf Khan, a resident of Plot. No. 92, 93 Sadbhavna Nagar, Darshan Colony told Nandanvan police that, she was alone at home between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when accused identified as Vaibhav Tannewar, Nished and Guddu with wooden sticks and sharp weapons approached her house asking for survivor’s son Arman and his friend Bhola. When Salma expressed her unawareness about their locations, the accused trio reportedly hurled abuses at her before barging inside her house and breaking windows and cupboard. The accused also threatened Salma to kill her son Arman before leaving.

Terrified over the incident, Salma rushed to Nandanvan police and filed a complaint against the accused trio.

Nandanvan police have booked all the accused under Sections 452, 392, 294, 506, 427, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Maharashtra News
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
कामठी तालुक्यात रमजान ईद उत्साहात साजरी
कामठी तालुक्यात रमजान ईद उत्साहात साजरी
Hindi News
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
नागपुर आरपीएफ की कार्रवाई : लावारिस हालत में मिली 100 देसी शराब की बोतल की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ की कार्रवाई : लावारिस हालत में मिली 100 देसी शराब की बोतल की जब्त
Trending News
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Featured News
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Trending In Nagpur
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid 2019: ईद का चांद दिखा,देश भर में बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा ईद-उल-फितर
Eid 2019: ईद का चांद दिखा,देश भर में बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा ईद-उल-फितर
डॉ.उदय बोधनकर की आत्मकथा ‘ तिमिर से उदय की ओर ‘ किताब विमोचित
डॉ.उदय बोधनकर की आत्मकथा ‘ तिमिर से उदय की ओर ‘ किताब विमोचित
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145