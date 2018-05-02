Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan police have rounded-up three youth for allegedly creating ruckus by barging inside a house of a 44-year-old woman in the wee hours of Wednesday. One of the accused also reportedly robbed the survivor of her gold chain and threatened to kill her son Arman.

In her compliant, Salma Khan Rauf Khan, a resident of Plot. No. 92, 93 Sadbhavna Nagar, Darshan Colony told Nandanvan police that, she was alone at home between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when accused identified as Vaibhav Tannewar, Nished and Guddu with wooden sticks and sharp weapons approached her house asking for survivor’s son Arman and his friend Bhola. When Salma expressed her unawareness about their locations, the accused trio reportedly hurled abuses at her before barging inside her house and breaking windows and cupboard. The accused also threatened Salma to kill her son Arman before leaving.

Terrified over the incident, Salma rushed to Nandanvan police and filed a complaint against the accused trio.

Nandanvan police have booked all the accused under Sections 452, 392, 294, 506, 427, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation.