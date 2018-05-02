Youth stoned to death in Wadi

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Wadi, after a body of a youth found laying in Nagalwadi area here, on Thursday. Prima facie cops predict that the deceased was stoned to death by some unidentified assailants.

Though, the exact reason behind the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report. In the meantime, the squad of Wadi Police has rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy.

Cops have registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused and probing further.