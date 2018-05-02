Online International Conference from 15ht June 2021 to 17th June 2021 at GWCET

Nagpur: Department of Electrical Engineering, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), GWCET is organizing an online International Conference on “Recent Trends in Science, Engineering & Technology” from June 15th June 2021 to 17th June 2021.

The conference talk will be streamed on Zoom App. Interested one can register themselves through https://forms.gle/FhJ2u2jbHkX2Wsje8.

The Speakers for the Online Webinar are as follows:

For June 15 (Session 1), the Speaker is Prof Hamidreza Gohari Darabkhani, Professor, Staffordshire University, United Kingdom

For June 15 (Session 2), Dr. Siddhaling Urolagin, Assistant Professor, BITS Pilani, Dubai will be delivering the lecture.

For June 16 (Session 1), Dr. Abdel Hamid Soliman, Associate Professor, Staffordshire University, United Kingdom will be sharing his views.

For June 16 (Session 2), Dr. Mayur R Parate, Assistant Professor, IIIT Nagpur, Maharashtra, India will be focusing his thoughts on the subject.

For June 17 (Session 1), Dr Ashok K Singh, Professor, University of Lucknow, UP, India will be guiding us all on the subject matter.

All Engineering, Polytechnic, Pharmacy and all nontechnical college and University faculties can participate in this Online International Conference as it is very useful for accreditation perspective.

Dr. Salim Chavan, Principal, GWCET is the Convener of the Online International Conference and it is being Co-ordinated by Prof. Avishkar. V. Wanjari, Head of Electrical Engineering Department. Honourable Dr. Suhasini Wanjari, President, Amar Sewa Mandal, Honourable Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, MLC and Secretary, Amar Sewa Mandal, Honourable Dr. Mrs. Smeetaa. A. Wanjari, Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal and Dr. Hemant Sonare, Director, GWCET have encouraged to carry out such activities for the development of Faculties.

Prof. V.S. Nikam, In charge-IQAC Cell, Prof. Ashwini. S. Deshmukh, Prof Pushkar .V. Jane, Prof. Ravi Wakodikar, Prof. Ashish .P .Nayak, Prof. Leena. A. Yelmule, Prof. Ravi Bisne, Prof. Darshan .P. Dongare, Prof. Ketki Shendre, Prof Bhupali Deshpande, Prof. N.L. Kumbhare and Prof. Radha .K. Chimurkar are the Organising Team Members who are working hard for the successful conduction of the International Conference.