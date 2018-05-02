Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 14th, 2020

    Youth stabbed to death in Hudkeshwar, 2 booked

    Nagpur: A 22-year-old youth who was brutally attacked by sharp aged weapons near Friends Pan Shop under Hudkeshwar police on Friday, reportedly succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later in night.

    The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Radheshyam Bhongade, Siddheshwari Nagar, Pipla road.

    According to police sources, Ravidra had reportedly reached Friends shop at around 7 pm. It is when accused Dilip Heeralaal Ukey and his apccomplice approached the spot and picked up quarrel with Ravindra.

    During the petty argument, Dilip reportedly whipped out knife from his pocket and launched the murderous attack on Ravindra. Leaving him in pool of blood the accused duo the fled the spot.

    Based on the complaint received, Hudkeshwar police have booked the accused duo under Sections 307, 307, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.

