Youth stabbed to death during Durga idol immersion rally in Kalamna; 3 held

Nagpur: A festive evening turned tragic in Minimata Nagar, Kalamna, on Wednesday night when a 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a scuffle during a Durga idol immersion rally. Police have detained three persons, including two brothers and a conflict-with-law juvenile, in connection with the crime.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Devendra Ajay Chouhan (26), originally from Dayalpur, Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, who had been staying on rent with complainant Durgesh Lalji Chouhan (36) at Minimata Nagar, Nagpur, for the last three years. Devendra assisted Durgesh in his glass fitting work.

On October 2, 2025, between 8:45 pm and 9:00 pm, Durgesh and Devendra were watching a Durga idol immersion procession near the Elements Harmony, Home and Designer Studio building in Minimata Nagar. At the same spot, accused Aditya Nitesh Chacherkar (21), his brother Akash alias Tochu Nitesh Chacherkar (20), both residents of Minimata Nagar, along with their juvenile friend, were also present to witness the rally.

During the procession, Devendra allegedly brushed against Aditya, triggering a heated argument. The accused brothers, along with their juvenile associate, picked up a quarrel with Durgesh and Devendra, hurling abuses and assaulting them with fists. In the scuffle, Akash caught hold of Devendra while Aditya took a knife from the juvenile and stabbed Devendra two to three times in the ribs, leaving him grievously injured.

Locals immediately rushed the victim first to Ramdeobaba Hospital in Wardhaman Nagar and later to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on Durgesh’s complaint, Kalamna Police registered an offence under sections 103(1), 115(2), 352, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Acting swiftly, the police detained Aditya, Akash, and the juvenile involved in the case.

Further investigation is underway.