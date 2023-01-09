Nagpurians, if you find sale or use of banned nylon manja, report cops on 9823300100

Nagpur: To curb the menace of banned nylon manja for flying kites during Makar Sankranti, the Nagpur police have sought help from citizens to implement a complete ban on the life-threatening nylon manja.

Nagpur police launched a mobile number 9823300100 to get first-hand information about the selling of illegal nylon manja from citizens. Apart from this, the citizens can also contact the police on 100/112 helpline numbers. A senior police official said that after receiving firsthand information from citizens, the police teams would conduct raids on the shopkeepers selling nylon manja in the city area.

Meanwhile, the district administration, on Sunday called a multiagency coordination meeting over the issue of nylon manja. Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, directed the authorities concerned to book the persons possessing the banned nylon manja. Task forces have been constituted for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Municipal Council, and rural areas of Nagpur district to initiate action against sale and use of ‘nylon manja’.

The District Collector asked the officials to register offences against persons found in possession of nylon manja and take stringent action. Dr Itankar also asked the Police Department to activate check-posts to curb the inflow of nylon manja from neighbouring States to Nagpur district. The District Collector also asked the Cyber Cell of the Police Department to track if nylon manja was being sold online.

Vijaya Bankar, Resident Deputy Collector; Mumakka Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police; Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner; Ravindra Katolkar, Education Officer (Secondary); Atul Pant, Deputy Collector (Municipal Administration), were present prominently in the meeting. All the Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Chief Officers of municipal councils, Block Development Officers joined the meeting via video-conferencing from respective offices.

The District Collector also appealed to the people to report use of nylon manja on Control Room telephone number 0712-2562668 at District Collectorate or on toll-free number 1077, or at the nearest Zone Office of NMC or respective municipal council, Nagar Panchayat, Tehsil Office, or Panchayat Samiti office. Dr Itankar said that all the administrative officers should create awareness through social media against the use of nylon manja while flying kites. He asked the officers to keep a keen watch on the areas known for kite-flying.

