Youth rapes, threathens 16-year-old girl on marriage promise in Wadi, arrested

Nagpur: Wadi Police have arrested a 23-year-old youth on the charges of raping and threatening a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused reportedly exploited the minor girl between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022
The accused, Sanghapaal Kishor Sankale (23), a resident of Dattawadi area befriended the 16-year-old girl residing in Wadi Police area. After winning her trust, the accused lured the girl with a marriage promise. Between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022, the accused frequently exploited the girl sexually and also threatened her. He, later, also refused to marry her.
Acting on the girl’s complaint, Wadi Police have registered a case under Sections 376(1), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of the POCSO Act and arrested accused Sankale.