Youth rapes, threathens 16-year-old girl on marriage promise in Wadi, arrested

Nagpur: Wadi Police have arrested a 23-year-old youth on the charges of raping and threatening a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused reportedly exploited the minor girl between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022

The accused, Sanghapaal Kishor Sankale (23), a resident of Dattawadi area befriended the 16-year-old girl residing in Wadi Police area. After winning her trust, the accused lured the girl with a marriage promise. Between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022, the accused frequently exploited the girl sexually and also threatened her. He, later, also refused to marry her.