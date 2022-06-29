Published On : Wed, Jun 29th, 2022

Youth rapes, threathens 16-year-old girl on marriage promise in Wadi, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wadi Police have arrested a 23-year-old youth on the charges of raping and threatening a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused reportedly exploited the minor girl between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022

The accused, Sanghapaal Kishor Sankale (23), a resident of Dattawadi area befriended the 16-year-old girl residing in Wadi Police area. After winning her trust, the accused lured the girl with a marriage promise. Between December 5, 2021 and June 28, 2022, the accused frequently exploited the girl sexually and also threatened her. He, later, also refused to marry her.

Advertisement

Acting on the girl’s complaint, Wadi Police have registered a case under Sections 376(1), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of the POCSO Act and arrested accused Sankale.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement