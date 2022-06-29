Selling of General Tickets resume at Nagpur Railway Station

Advertisement
Nagpur: In a big relief to passengers, Nagpur Railway Station has resumed selling of General Tickets — after the gap of two-and-half-years – and allowed boarding in unreserved coaches.
In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Railways had turned unreserved coaches into reserved ones. However, from June 29, passengers can board general coaches sans reservations.
Advertisement
The latest decision came as a major relief for passengers with the chance of potential rush ahead of festival season ahead.
According to sources of Nagpur Railway Station, around 10,000 General Tickets are sold from the city alone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement