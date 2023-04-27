Youth rapes minor girl with marriage promise, beats her with belt in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police are searching for a youth who raped a minor girl on the promise of marriage. The accused also beat the girl with a belt and branded her with a burning cigarette when she asked him to marry her.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Parihar (23), resident of Lane No. 13, Kumbahrtoli, Nandanvan.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused Prashant and the 19-year old girl, residing in Ajni police area, became friends through Instagram when she was a minor. Later the accused lured the girl with marriage promise and exploited her sexually between April 2020 and April 25, 2023. However, when the girl insisted the accused marry her, he abused her and also beat her with a belt. The accused also branded her with a burning cigarette and threatened to kill her.

Ajni Woman API Mohare, based on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Prashant Parihar under Sections 376, 376(2)(N), 354, 354(D), 506(B), 323, 341, 294 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 6, 8 of POCSO Act. Cops are searching for the accused.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement