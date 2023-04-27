NMC’s tree count at Ajni Railway Colony found flawed

Nagpur: Environment experts and green activists of Nagpur on Wednesday raised question marks over the previous ‘tree survey’ conducted by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) at Ajni Railway Colony. They have found lacunae in the process of the survey held before the start of the InterModal Station (IMS) Project in 2021.

In the survey, NMC had a figure of 6,953 trees that were to be felled for construction of the IMS project in its Phase I. On Wednesday, NMC and green activists of the city conducted a joint tree survey at Ajni Railway Colony to know how many trees were felled by Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), recently, for the construction of a parking lot for redevelopment of Ajni Railway Station.

During the survey, the greens noticed that many trees in the Colony were not in the list of 6,953 trees counted in 2021. “It was shocking that many trees at the Colony were not included by NMC in its list of 6,953 trees surveyed in 2021. When we asked the officials about the goof-up, they replied that they prepared that list as per the information provided by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in 2021,”claimed Anasuya Kale Chhabrani, President, Swachh Nagpur, while sharing the visit details with ‘media.

According to Chhabrani, “In the previous survey, NMC didn’t count the trees of a whole lane which were in the 44 acre area of the upcoming IMS project. These trees should also be included in the list and if it was included then the number of trees should have gone above 8,000.”

“It is a sheer apathy by the civic body which performed the survey without cross checking the information about trees provided by NHAI. Now the whole survey is under question and NMC should rectify their mistake as early as possible,” said green activist Sharad Paliwal.

“We are preparing a report about the errors that took place in the survey and will submit it to the Municipal Commissioner. We will urge him to conduct the whole survey again to get the exact figure of trees that should be felled for IMS and also cross check them with the illegal trees felled by RLDA for the parking lot,” said Jaideep Das, former Honorary Wildlife Warden.

