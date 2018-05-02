Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC police have rounded up a 19-year-old youth allegedly for killing his friend over old enmity and pending debt. The incident occurred at in the wee hours of September 9 however, the matter came to light when body was found on September 11.

Cops have booked accused identified as Ajinkya Rajesh Telgote, a resident of Ramai Ambedkar Nagar, Jataka on the charges of murder. While deceased has been identified as Roshan Rajesh Nagrale (19), a resident of Lokhande Nagar.

According to police, Ajinkya and Roshan were old friends however, due to some unresolved issue thier relation turned sour. Ajinkya had led Rs 2000 to Roshan and was seeking his money back. However, due to a dispute the duo picked up a fight on September 9, during which furious Ajinkya hit iron road on Roshan’s head. The impact was so severe that Roshan died on the spot.

Following the complaint of Roshan’s kin, MIDC police have booked accused Ajinkya under Sections 302, 301 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.