Youth killed over petty dispute in Lashkaribagh

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Pachpaoli area after an alleged drug peddler was brutally killed by his associates over a past argument in the Lashkaribagh area here, in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Shakar Bihade.

According to sources, Rohan was active in drug peddling in the Pachpaoli area. On Sunday, Rohan reportedly won Rs 25,000 in gambling. Following which he along with accused Babu Bakri, Sanky, Akku Indurkar and others went for a party. Everyone drank and had saoji food to celebrate Sunday night. However, as soon as they all returned to the Lashkaribagh area at around 12.45 am, the accused attacked Rohan with sharp edged weapons and killed him on the spot.

After receiving the information regarding the murder, the squad of Pachpaoli Police swung into action. The DB Squad of Pachpaoli Police along with Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mendhe toiled hard in the night to nab all the accused.

Notably, cops had received secret information that the rivals of one Saurabh Wasnik, a hardcore criminal of the same vicinity and close friend of Rohan, were planning to eliminate him. To avert any untoward incident, cops had then detained him under MPDA and sent him to jail.

