Youth killed in broad-day light in Kalamna

Nagpur: A youth was brutally murdered by a group of assailants near Deputy Single Chowk under Kalamna Police Station on Wednesday. The incident that took placed in the broad-day light had again sparked the controversy over the role of cops in the Second Capital of the State.

The deceased has been identified as Aakash More. Kalamna Police have reportedly rounded up two accused in this connection and searching for other people involved in the crime.

In the meantime, cops have sent body for autopsy and registered an offence of murder. Further investigations are on.