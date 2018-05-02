Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 28th, 2020

    Youth killed, friend injured as bike rams roadside tree in Hingna

    Nagpur: A youth was killed and his friend injured seriously as the bike they were riding crashed into a roadside tree in Hingna police area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Both were returning home after immersion of Durga Devi idol.

    The deceased has been identified as Irnesh Vishnu Marwadi (25), resident of Gondkhairi. The injured is Rupesh Marwadi.

    Irnesh and Rupesh were returning home on their motorcycle (MH-36/Q 6559) after immersion of Durga Devi idol at Sheshnagar around 0245 hours on Tuesday. Midway near a turning at Meta Umri village, Irnesh lost control over his speeding bike and crashed it on a roadside tree with great impact. Both Irnesh and Rupesh suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Well Treat Multispeciality Hospital in Wadi. However, doctors declared Irnesh dead during the course of treatment.

    Hingna Woman PSI Somvanshi, based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Vishnu Marwadi (35), registered a case under Sections 279, 334, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Chief Minister recommends Nominated Members directly to Governor- RTI
    Chief Minister recommends Nominated Members directly to Governor- RTI
    Man-eater tiger, caught in Rajura, shifted to Gorewada Centre
    Man-eater tiger, caught in Rajura, shifted to Gorewada Centre
    NVCC discuss traders’ problems with DCP Matani
    NVCC discuss traders’ problems with DCP Matani
    Manmode appointed Shiv Sena’s Chief of Nagpur City
    Manmode appointed Shiv Sena’s Chief of Nagpur City
    न्यायालय जाने से पहले मुझे थोड़ा समय दो
    न्यायालय जाने से पहले मुझे थोड़ा समय दो
    ज्वेलरी खरीदते समय करें केवल 3 चीजों का भुगतान, गुमराह नहीं कर पाएंगे ज्वेलर्स
    ज्वेलरी खरीदते समय करें केवल 3 चीजों का भुगतान, गुमराह नहीं कर पाएंगे ज्वेलर्स
    Enquiry ordered into Ankita Shah assault case: CP tells SHRC
    Enquiry ordered into Ankita Shah assault case: CP tells SHRC
    सातत्यपूर्ण समर्पीत सेवेचा सन्मान हा गौरवाचा क्षण : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    सातत्यपूर्ण समर्पीत सेवेचा सन्मान हा गौरवाचा क्षण : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    राज्यपाल के कोटे से एमएलसी मनोनयन : पालकमंत्री ने दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेला
    राज्यपाल के कोटे से एमएलसी मनोनयन : पालकमंत्री ने दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145