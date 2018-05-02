Youth killed, friend injured as bike rams roadside tree in Hingna

Nagpur: A youth was killed and his friend injured seriously as the bike they were riding crashed into a roadside tree in Hingna police area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Both were returning home after immersion of Durga Devi idol.

The deceased has been identified as Irnesh Vishnu Marwadi (25), resident of Gondkhairi. The injured is Rupesh Marwadi.

Irnesh and Rupesh were returning home on their motorcycle (MH-36/Q 6559) after immersion of Durga Devi idol at Sheshnagar around 0245 hours on Tuesday. Midway near a turning at Meta Umri village, Irnesh lost control over his speeding bike and crashed it on a roadside tree with great impact. Both Irnesh and Rupesh suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Well Treat Multispeciality Hospital in Wadi. However, doctors declared Irnesh dead during the course of treatment.

Hingna Woman PSI Somvanshi, based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Vishnu Marwadi (35), registered a case under Sections 279, 334, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is underway.