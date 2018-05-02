Sanjay Dudhe appointed as Pro-VC of RTMNU

Nagpur: Finally, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has received the Pro-Vice Chancellor with the selection of Sanjay Dudhe. Currently, Dudhe is Professor in Taywade Arts and Commerce College and is also connected with the University’s Board of Studies.

The post of Pro-Vice Chancellor was vacant since Subhash Chaudhary, who was holding temporary charge, was appointed as VC. The post is, in fact, vacant since Vinayak Deshpande demitted office along with ex-VC SP Kane.

Dudhe’s appointment was on expected lines since he is Secretary of Shikshan Manch, having a hold over the NU administration with the VC too hailing from the same organization.