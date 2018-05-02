Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 28th, 2020

    Sanjay Dudhe appointed as Pro-VC of RTMNU

    Nagpur: Finally, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has received the Pro-Vice Chancellor with the selection of Sanjay Dudhe. Currently, Dudhe is Professor in Taywade Arts and Commerce College and is also connected with the University’s Board of Studies.

    The post of Pro-Vice Chancellor was vacant since Subhash Chaudhary, who was holding temporary charge, was appointed as VC. The post is, in fact, vacant since Vinayak Deshpande demitted office along with ex-VC SP Kane.

    Dudhe’s appointment was on expected lines since he is Secretary of Shikshan Manch, having a hold over the NU administration with the VC too hailing from the same organization.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Chief Minister recommends Nominated Members directly to Governor- RTI
    Chief Minister recommends Nominated Members directly to Governor- RTI
    Man-eater tiger, caught in Rajura, shifted to Gorewada Centre
    Man-eater tiger, caught in Rajura, shifted to Gorewada Centre
    NVCC discuss traders’ problems with DCP Matani
    NVCC discuss traders’ problems with DCP Matani
    Manmode appointed Shiv Sena’s Chief of Nagpur City
    Manmode appointed Shiv Sena’s Chief of Nagpur City
    न्यायालय जाने से पहले मुझे थोड़ा समय दो
    न्यायालय जाने से पहले मुझे थोड़ा समय दो
    ज्वेलरी खरीदते समय करें केवल 3 चीजों का भुगतान, गुमराह नहीं कर पाएंगे ज्वेलर्स
    ज्वेलरी खरीदते समय करें केवल 3 चीजों का भुगतान, गुमराह नहीं कर पाएंगे ज्वेलर्स
    Enquiry ordered into Ankita Shah assault case: CP tells SHRC
    Enquiry ordered into Ankita Shah assault case: CP tells SHRC
    सातत्यपूर्ण समर्पीत सेवेचा सन्मान हा गौरवाचा क्षण : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    सातत्यपूर्ण समर्पीत सेवेचा सन्मान हा गौरवाचा क्षण : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    राज्यपाल के कोटे से एमएलसी मनोनयन : पालकमंत्री ने दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेला
    राज्यपाल के कोटे से एमएलसी मनोनयन : पालकमंत्री ने दलित-मुस्लिम कार्ड खेला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145