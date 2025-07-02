Youth Killed at Wedding Ceremony in Nagpur; MCOCA Action Taken Against 9 Accused, Main Accused Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident of murder during a wedding ceremony came to light on February 20, 2025, in the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, Nagpur. The victim, identified as Vihang Manish Rangari (age 23), was brutally killed during the altercation. In connection with the case, police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against nine individuals. The main accused, who had been absconding, has now been arrested.

Incident Details

According to the FIR, the incident occurred during the wedding ceremony of the complainant’s sister near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Cultural Hall in Bilgaon, Nagpur. The main accused, Birju Deepak Wadhwe, arrived at the venue with his accomplices. Reportedly upset over his romantic involvement with the bride and her marriage to someone else, Wadhwe began verbally abusing the guests.

When Vihang Rangari, a close friend of the complainant, tried to pacify Wadhwe, the latter attacked him with a sharp weapon. Another accused, Aryan Uike, threw a cement block at Vihang’s chest, while others joined in the assault. The complainant was also verbally abused during the incident.

Vihang Rangari was immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital in a severely injured state, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following the incident, Yashodhara Nagar Police promptly registered a case and launched an investigation. Of the nine accused, eight were arrested on February 22 and 24. One minor in conflict with the law was also detained.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had formed an organized criminal gang involved in violent activities for financial gain and to assert dominance. Given the organized nature of the crime, police initiated proceedings under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all accused.

Main Accused Tracked Down

The main accused, Birju Deepak Wadhwe, had been on the run since the incident, frequently changing locations to evade arrest. However, under the guidance of Police Inspector Ramesh Khune, the Yashodhara Nagar Police used technical surveillance and confidential informants to trace his location and successfully arrest him.

Commendable Police Effort

This operation was conducted under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singal, Deputy Commissioner Niketan Kadam, and Assistant Commissioner Satyavir Bandiwar. The investigation and arrest efforts were led by Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Khune, Crime Inspector Suhas Raut, PSI Sadashiv Kanse, and Amol Rathod. The dedicated support of police personnel including Ganesh Gupta, Kishor Devagan, Prashant Kodape, Prashant Lanjewar, Sunny Matel, Rohit Ramteke, Ritesh Dudhe, Amol Bhendekar, Rahul Shetty, and Nitesh Mishra was instrumental in cracking the case.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring justice is served in this tragic case of violence at a celebratory event.