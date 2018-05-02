Youth killed as car crashes into road divider on Manish Nagar

Nagpur: A 27-year-old youth was killed and his two friends seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling crashed into a road-divider of Manish Nagar over-bridge on Wardha Road late Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Manish Rajendra Pillewar (27), a resident of Ajni Chowk. Pravin Kiran Maitrekar (32), a resident of Ajni Chowk and Vedprakash Garudshankar Mishra (33), a resident of Mankapur, MSEB Colony, were injured in the accident. Pillewar came to Nagpur after completing a Diploma at an institute in Pune.

His father is working as a security guard, police said. According to police, the three were searching for a restaurant in the Manish Nagar area in a Tata Zest car at midnight. The car was seen roaming in the area for about 20 minutes. The accident occured when the car was moving towards Wardha road from Manish Nagar.

Mishra, who was driving the vehicle, failed to notice the road divider (the T-point — where Manish Nagar fly-over connects Wardha Road over-bridge) and crashed the car into. Staff of Sonegaon police station rushed to the spot.

The three sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. Mishra and Maitrekar managed to get out of the car. Pillewar was rushed to the hospital by the police where he breathed his last. The car was badly mangled in the accident. An offence under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Sonegaon police.