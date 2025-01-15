Youth falls from building while flying kite in Nagpur, dies

Advertisement













Nagpur: A youth was killed after falling from a building while flying a kite, and three others were seriously injured due to life-threatening nylon manja (kite string) in separate incidents during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Nagpur on Tuesday.

According to the Gittikhadan Police, Sohel Khan Salim Khan (22) was flying a kite on the roof of a house in the afternoon. The roof lacked a parapet wall, and Khan failed to notice this. As a result, he fell from the building, sustaining grievous injuries. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Gittikhadan Police have registered a case of accidental death.

The second incident took place around 1.15 am on Wardha Road. Woman Police Constable Shital Khedkar, who works at the Sitabuldi Police Station, was riding her two-wheeler to the Central Jail. She was wearing a helmet and had covered her face with a dupatta to protect herself from the sharp nylon manja. Despite this, the string still cut her nose badly. The injury required two stitches.

A similar incident happened later in the morning at around 10.30 am on the Mankapur Flyover. Roshni Bagde (35), a salesgirl from Koradi Road, was riding her two-wheeler to work when the manja cut through her shawl and badly injured her face. She immediately called her husband, who rushed her to a hospital. The injury was so serious that she required surgery and about 15 stitches. While she survived, her face was also severely disfigured.

Fourth incident was reported near Narendra Nagar where a 22-year-old youth was seriously injured after a nylon manja got entangled in his motorcycle. The youth identified as Keshav Salame, a resident of Ajni area, was going to meet his friends. The manja got entangled in the motorcycle near Narendra Nagar area on the Ring Road. In a bid to save himself from the manja, Salame lost control over the wheels and fell on the road. He sustained injuries in the incident. He was taken to the hospital by passers-by.