Youth Empowerment Summit a platform for providing job opportunities to Vidarbha youth: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Today’s youth require education, skill development and employment opportunities for their upliftment. Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the requirements of the youth of Vidarbha from employment point of view are being fulfilled through the Youth Empowerment Summit and through this initiative, a platform for employment has been made available to the youth.

An employment fair has been organised for the youth of Vidarbha on 17, 18 and 19 February at Civil Lines in association with District Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Fortune Foundation, district Collectorate and Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This job fair was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was speaking at the inaugurating dignitary of the event.

Congratulating the entire Youth Empowerment Team for organising the employment fair, the Deputy Chief Minister said that our country is the country with the most number of youth. The proportion of population under 35 years is 65 percent of the total population. Youths participation is important in the development of the country. Before 2014, our economy was ranked 10th, now it is ranked 5th. Soon it will be in the third position. The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the economy cannot expand without employment.

Speaking about the startups in the country, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the number of startups which were counted on the fingers before 2014 has now reached in the vicinity of 80 thousand. The rate of employment generation has also increased. The imagination of youth is getting scope. 80 percent of the total startups now are from ‘Tier Two’ cities. A large amount of employment is being created through start ups. Efforts are being made to create employment on a large scale through the state government. The number of EPFO accounts which was five crore before 2014 has now reached 27 crore. This means huge employment generation.

On this occasion, he expressed his belief that the state government will have full cooperation and support for any job creation activity, gathering.

Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, MLA Mohan Mate, MLA Tekchand Savarkar, former MLA Sudhakarrao Deshmukh, former MLC Prof. Anil Sole, Parinay Fuke, entrepreneurs Pyare Khan, Rajesh Rokde, Prashant Ugemuge and other dignitaries were prominently present during the inauguration ceremony.

The programme’s introductory speech was given by former MLC Prof. Anil Sole. The programme’s proceedings were carried out by by Yogesh Ban and the vote of thanks was given by Ashish Wandile.



What the ‘Youth Empowerment Summit’ is all about158 companies from various sectors have participated in the ‘Youth Empowerment Summit’. In this employment fair, youth will be appointed through direct interview for more than five thousand vacancies. Youth will get an opportunity to give interviews in maximum five companies through this gathering. There will be stalls providing information about various schemes of the government. There will also be stalls of nationalised banks. Guides will be available to provide information and guidance regarding startups and Mudra Loan schemes. Equipment required for self employment will also be displayed. For three days, dignitaries from various fields will impart guidance.

