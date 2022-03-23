Youth Empowerment Summit 2022 from March 25 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Youth Empowerment Summit 2022 (YES), organised by Fortune Foundation, will be held in Nagpur from March 25. The Summit is being held at MLA Hostel in Civil Lines. This is the eighth year of the event being organised in Nagpur.

The inauguration of the Youth Empowerment Summit 2022, jointly organised by Fortune Foundation, ECPA (Engineering College Placement Association) and NMC, will be held at 10 am on March 25 at the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at MLA Hostel. The chief guests on the occasion will be former MP Datta Meghe, Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board Vijay Darda, MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, industrialist Satyanarayn Nuwal, former MP Ajay Sancheti, former State Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Chairman of AS Agro & Aqua LLP Dr Prashant Zade. Other dignitaries to grace the occasion include former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Atul Goyal, Rajesh Rokde, Pyarekhan, Arun Lakhani, former MLCs Girish Gandhi, Girish Vyas, MSME Director Prashant Parlewar, Ban of India’s Regional Manager Santosh S, WCL CMD Manoj Kumar, MOIL CMD Mukund Chaudhary, Vidarbha Infotech Pvt Ltd’s Prashant Ugemuge, apart from For Press Conference Prof. Anil Sole, Prof. Kunal Padole & Navneet Singh Tuli were present! local representatives and social activists.

The Youth Empower Summit has been conceptualised by former MLC Prof Anil Sole.

The Fortune Foundation works in diverse areas of community development, which is focused on empowering people and opening up avenues for them. Work towards developing a better and an enriching life. It conducts career fairs to help the youth find the right job. The Foundation facilitates youth to become employers rather than look for employment and help them in their path to become successful entrepreneurs. Fortune Foundation is highly active in promoting health awareness programmes and campaigns. It empowers people who are engaged in small-scale industry occupation for their living and survival.

This year, interviews will be conducted for over 5000 placements.