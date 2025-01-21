Youth Cong axes 60 office-bearers in State after protest against RSS chief fizzles out in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a major turn of events Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has sacked 60 office-bearers of its Maharashtra unit, including daughter of former Minister Vijay Wadettiwar and the son of Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre, citing “failure to fulfil their responsibilities”.

The letter signed by IYC State In-charge Ajay Chhikara comes into effect immediately, but does not mention which responsibility these office bearers failed at.

Those facing the action include Vice President Tanvir Vidrohi, General Secretaries Ketan Thakre, son of Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre, Shivani Wadettiwar, daughter of former Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Aamir Sheikh, secretaries SatishWarjukar, Sagar Chavan, Sahdev Gosavi, Akshay Hete, Tausif Ahmed, Rohit Khairwar, Abhishek Ashok Dhawad, Sumit Bhalekar, Hemant Kature, Zeshan Sheikh and others.

According to reports, a protest was planned against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that the country achieved real independence only after the pran pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The agitation had received poor response due to alleged misadventure, miscommunication, lack of coordination within Youth Congress. Police had arrested the agitators and later released them. This is the second time in the last six months that the Youth Congress took such an aggressive action against its own leaders. Earlier, show cause notices were issued to 40 leaders without specifying any reason.

Many office bearers were missing during Sunday’s planned protest, and they are the ones against whom action was taken. Questioning the rationale behind the move, Vidrohi said even if everyone had been there, the march could not have moved ahead since the cops stopped it. He claimed he had informed in advance about his absence.

A Youth Congress office-bearer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Since last few years, we are experiencing the worst administration in our wing. Co-ordination, communication, leadership, everything is lacking. This particular action came after some leaders misled our national heads. We were supposed to launch an agitation to protest the statement made by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat. Date of the agitation kept changing, as some of our leaders were abroad, some were busy with their work.”

“Secondly, we were not asked firmly to come together on a particular day. Our State President arrived on the day of agitation and then issued instructions. Nobody bothered to see whether we have received any notice or not. This leader even made a shocking revelation that Kumar Rohit, Joint In-charge of MPYC, who signed the letter of removal of office-bearers, himself did not come to Devadia Bhavan to participate in the agitation.”

According to some of the leaders in Nagpur, while taking action some specific office-bearers were made targets. A senior leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “It seemed a conspiracy against some workers as by declaring their names, the high command tried to defame them.” “This action would demoralise our spirit. During the election period, the office-bearers in Vidarbha took many responsibilities. They worked to increase attendance of women and youth in the meetings and other events which are considered important and necessary for getting elected. Still blame was put on them,” said the leader.