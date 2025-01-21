Kanhan Police bust high-profile flesh trade at Rainbow Lodge

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Kanhan Police have successfully uncovered a high-profile sex racket operating at the Rainbow Lodge on the Nagpur-Kanhan-Mansar Road. On Sunday, January 19, the police raided the lodge, arrested two individuals, and seized property worth ₹51,824. A young girl was also rescued.

Gold Rate Monday 20 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 91,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The arrested accused are Manohar Chirkut Hood (47), a resident of Tekadi, Parshivani Taluka, and Vedant Rajendra Langde (19), a resident of Vahrahada, Parshivani Taluka. Manohar Hood is the owner of the Rainbow Lodge located in Tekadi.

The police had received intelligence about illegal activities related to prostitution being carried out at the lodge. Acting on this tip-off, the police sent undercover clients to verify the information. After confirmation, a well-planned raid was conducted. During the operation, the police seized several items, including a mobile phone worth ₹30,000, ₹16,220 in cash, a CCTV camera DVR worth ₹5,534, condoms, and a register, totalling ₹51,824 in seized material. Additionally, the police rescued a young woman who had been lured into prostitution.

It was revealed during the investigation that the lodge was providing rooms for physical relations. Young women were being lured into prostitution with promises of financial gain. This shocking information came to light during police interrogation. Based on this, the lodge owner Manohar Hood and assistant manager Vedant Langde were arrested.

The police have filed a case under Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, and further investigations are ongoing. The police are also trying to determine if there were any other individuals involved in the sex racket.