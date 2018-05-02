Youth commits suicide in Ambazari

Nagpur: In a distressing incident, a 25-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself from a roof at his Ambazari Tekdi based resident on Friday night, the police said.

The deceased has been identified Palash Aanad Zodape, a resident of Ambazari Tekdi, Verma Lay-out.

According to police, complainant Aanad Zodape (27) deceased’s brother saw his younger one hanging to a roof stick alerted the Ambazari cops. On getting information, cops rushed to the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem.

However, it could not be ascertained as to what led Palash to take the extreme step. Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.