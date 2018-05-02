Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 8th, 2019

Youth commits suicide in Ambazari

Nagpur: In a distressing incident, a 25-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself from a roof at his Ambazari Tekdi based resident on Friday night, the police said.

The deceased has been identified Palash Aanad Zodape, a resident of Ambazari Tekdi, Verma Lay-out.

According to police, complainant Aanad Zodape (27) deceased’s brother saw his younger one hanging to a roof stick alerted the Ambazari cops. On getting information, cops rushed to the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem.

However, it could not be ascertained as to what led Palash to take the extreme step. Meanwhile, the cops have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Maharashtra News
हार के बाद राजनितिक दलों में शुरू हुआ मंथन
हार के बाद राजनितिक दलों में शुरू हुआ मंथन
सोशल मिडियावर राष्ट्रवादाची मजबूत पकड : अजित पारसे
सोशल मिडियावर राष्ट्रवादाची मजबूत पकड : अजित पारसे
Hindi News
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
Trending News
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Featured News
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: 77% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10th exam
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: 77% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10th exam
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145