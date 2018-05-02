Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 8th, 2019

Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop

Representational pic

Nagpur: Three bike-born miscreants on Friday robbed a Hinganghat based woman of her gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop. Woman was crossing the inner gate of the bus-stop when the incident occurred.

According to police, Jyotsna Milind Bhagat, a resident of Vir Bhagatsingh Ward, Hinganghat reached the city on Friday evening for shopping purposes. At around 5 pm when Jyotsna was crossing the inner gate of the Ganeshpeth bus-stop, three unidentified youth boarded on a bike approached her and snatched away her gold chain worth Rs 16,000 before she could raise an alarm.

Following the compliant of victim, Ganeshpeth police have registered a case under Section 392, 34 of the IPC and started manhunt of the accused.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Maharashtra News
हार के बाद राजनितिक दलों में शुरू हुआ मंथन
हार के बाद राजनितिक दलों में शुरू हुआ मंथन
सोशल मिडियावर राष्ट्रवादाची मजबूत पकड : अजित पारसे
सोशल मिडियावर राष्ट्रवादाची मजबूत पकड : अजित पारसे
Hindi News
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
Trending News
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Featured News
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
Youth commits suicide in Ambazari
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra ssc result 2019: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड दसवीं के नतीजे घोषित, 20 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 फीसदी अंक
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: 77% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10th exam
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: 77% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10th exam
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
Metro, The Way to Congestion-Free Nagpur: Traffic Expert
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
“सेव मेरिट सेव नेशन” के बैनर तले आरक्षण के विरोध में निकाला मोर्चा
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Skill India or Kill India? Vast crowd takes to streets against reservation in education
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 on June 8
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145