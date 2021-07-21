Youth booked for outraging modesty of minor girl in Sadar

Nagpur: Sadar Police have booked a 20-year-old youth for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 17-year-girl, by writing objectionable posts regarding her on social media platform Facebook, after the girl stopped entertaining him. The accused has been identified as Rohit Thakur, a resident of Venkatesh Nagar, near KDK College.

According to police sources, the accused had met the minor girl on Facebook back in January 2019. Following which the duo would share constant chats and calls. In July 2021, the girl’s parents had objected her sharing contact with the youth and asked her to stop talking to him. Obeying her parents, the girl started ignoring accused Thakur. Irked over which, he wrote an objectionable post on Facebook outraging modesty of the girl and bringing shame to her family. Following which the girl’s parents rushed to Sadar Police Station with a complaint.

Based on the complaint lodged, cops have booked accused Thakur under Sections 345(D) of the IPC. Further investigations are on