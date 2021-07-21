Maharashtra MHT CET Class 11 exam form released, registration to close on July 26

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (MSBSHSE) has released the online registration form for the upcoming Common Entrance Test for admission to the first year of junior college (FYJC) or Class 11. Student need to visit the official website – cet.mh-ssc.ac.in – to register and fill in the online examination form for MHT CET FYJC (Class 11). The direct link of Maharashtra MHT CET Class 11 exam form is provided below for the reference of the students:

The last date to register for the Maharashtra MHT CET FYJC 2021 is July 26, 2021. Earlier, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the MHT CET 2021 exam will be held on August 21. “The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in FYJC admissions and to ensure fair play for students across all boards,” Gaikwad announced on Twitter.

The Maharashtra FYJC CET question paper will be based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board. The MHT FYJC CET exam will be available in 8 mediums. The CET exam will be optional and questions of 25 marks each in four subjects of Mathematics, Science, Sociology, English will be asked for 100 marks.

How to apply for Maharashtra MHT FYJC CET 2021?

Students can follow the steps provided below to apply for Maharashtra MHT FYJC CET 2021:

Open the official website – cet.mh-ssc.ac.in

Click on the FYJC CET 2021 exam form

Register using your name, mobile number, email ID etc.

Login and fill in the online application form

Upload the required documents

Make the application fee payment

Download and take a print out of filled application form for further reference