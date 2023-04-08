Youth arrested, two juveniles detained for brutal attack on 23-year-old in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have arrested a youth and detained two juveniles delinquents in connection with the brutal attack on a 23-year-old man near Bole Petrol Pump in Sitabuldi on March 26. The victim, identified as Ishwar Ramchandra Borkar, a resident of Rajura in Chandrapur district, succumbed to his injuries on April 4 while undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital.

As per the police officials, Borkar and his friends were standing near the Water Works office, close to Bole Petrol Pump in Dharampeth, when three individuals approached them and picked a quarrel with Borkar’s friends over a trivial issue. When Borkar intervened to settle the matter, the three individuals attacked him with knives and fled the scene. Borkar was immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he underwent treatment for several days before succumbing to his injuries.

The police identified the three accused as Anish alias Dimpi Sanjay Hiranwar (21) and two juveniles, all residents of Gavalipura in Dharampeth. Anish has been arrested, while the other two juveniles have been detained from Saoner, informed Senior PI Atul Sabnis.

