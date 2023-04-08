Gym trainer who killed father during Covid pandemic now threatening mom, sister in Nagpur

Nagpur: Vikrant Pillewar, who had gone into a violent rage without any provocation in the Hudkeshwar area back in April 2020, killing his own father, is now reportedly threatening his mother and sister for property. Based on the recent development, Hudkeshwar Police have registered an offence against Vikrant and have arrested him.

As may be recalled, Vikrant bit his father Vijay so hard on the neck that blood started oozing out. He then dragged the 55-year-old into the verandah and chopped off his private parts, killing him on the spot. At the time, Vikrant was a gym trainer who was known to take protein and steroids. Cops said he was reciting Hindi film dialogues and exhibiting inexplicable behavior during the incident.

After serving time in jail, Vikrant got out in 2021, and is now allegedly threatening his mother and sister for property, as they are the prime witnesses in the case.

