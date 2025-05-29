Youth Arrested for Brandishing Sword Near Shitla Mata Temple

Advertisement



Nagpur: Kalamna Police apprehended a 24-year-old man for brandishing a sword and creating a public nuisance near Shitla Mata Temple in Vijay Nagar on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm on May 28, when a police patrol received reports of a man wielding a sword and causing a disturbance on a public road.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as Chandresh Baliram Verma, a resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar, Chikhli Slums, Kalamna, holding an old iron sword valued at around ₹1,000 and shouting abuses. He was immediately restrained, and the weapon was confiscated.

Verma was taken into custody under BNS Section 4/25 and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act for possession of a weapon with intent to commit a cognizable offence and disturbing public order. The investigation is ongoing.

