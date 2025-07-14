‘खाइए, मगर सोच समझकर’: Your samosa, jalebi may soon come with a health warning!

Advertisement



Nagpur: That crispy samosa and golden jalebi you love might soon come with a side of reality check. In a health-conscious twist to India’s snack culture, the Union Health Ministry has ordered central institutions — including AIIMS Nagpur — to install “oil and sugar boards” in cafeterias and public areas, warning citizens about the fat and sugar lurking in their favourite snacks.

Officials at AIIMS Nagpur confirmed receiving the directive, and implementation is already underway. The initiative is designed to mimic the impact of tobacco warnings on cigarette packets — except this time, the targets are laddoos, pakoras, vada pavs, and all things deep-fried or syrup-soaked.

What’s on the menu? Awareness

These bright, eye-catching posters won’t take your food away — but they will tell you exactly what’s inside. Think calorie bombs disguised as comfort food. Samosas could be labelled fat traps, jalebis as sugar spirals, and that extra vada pav as a cholesterol spike waiting to happen.

This subtle but firm nudge is part of a larger campaign to combat India’s rising tide of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart ailments — many of them diet-related. The government has linked this move to the alarming obesity crisis: by 2050, over 449 million Indians could be overweight or obese, second only to the United States.

Currently, one in every five adults in urban India is overweight. Childhood obesity is also soaring, thanks to sugary treats and low physical activity.

Visual warnings, not vada bans

Let’s be clear — this is not a ban. The government isn’t outlawing traditional snacks, but arming people with the knowledge to choose wisely. “Eat wisely. Your future self will thank you,” is the tone of the message — gentle, yet powerful.

The campaign is also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Fit India” movement, which advocates for healthier lifestyles and a 10% national cut in oil consumption.

In the coming days, expect cafeterias in AIIMS Nagpur and other institutions to get a colourful health makeover. Whether you reach for that samosa or not, the message will be right there — reminding you that your plate holds the power to shape your health.

So go ahead, enjoy that jalebi — just don’t forget to read the fine print.