Gadkari orders spot assessment of rain-hit areas in Nagpur; seeks report in 8 days

Nagpur: In the aftermath of the torrential rainfall that lashed Nagpur on July 9, causing widespread waterlogging and disruption across several localities, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has expressed concern over the situation and directed the administration to conduct a spot-wise assessment of affected areas. He has also instructed officials to submit a detailed report within eight days.

Gadkari issued these directions during a review meeting held at the Niyojan Bhavan in Sadar, Nagpur. The meeting, convened to assess various ongoing infrastructure works in the district, was attended by Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Pravin Datke, and Charan Singh Thakur, along with District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, NIT Chairman Sanjay Meena, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department, MahaMetro, and other concerned agencies.

Questioning the preparedness of the city despite pre-monsoon desilting and drain-cleaning operations, Gadkari asked officials to explain how such a severe situation arose. Authorities pointed out that excessive waterlogging occurred in low-lying areas. Gadkari expressed particular dissatisfaction with the conditions in Besa-Beltarodi and Manish Nagar, where residents faced severe hardships.

It was brought to Gadkari’s attention that unauthorized constructions in the Besa-Beltarodi area had obstructed the natural flow of rainwater, causing flooding in residential areas. Taking a strong view, Gadkari instructed officials to demolish such illegal structures and initiate action against responsible officers.

MLA Krishna Khopde highlighted the rain-induced issues in the Pardi area, while MLA Pravin Datke drew attention to waterlogging and disruptions at various metro stations. Responding to these concerns, Gadkari directed officials to visit each affected area and conduct a ground-level study.

During the meeting, Gadkari also approved several key infrastructure proposals:

• He directed the approval of the Butibori-Umred road under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

• He sanctioned the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Karanja–Lohari Sawanga–Bharshingi–Kharsoli–Narkhed–Madhya Pradesh border National Highway stretch.

• He approved the construction of a Dragon Palace Metro Station at Kamptee, along with parking facilities and road widening work to support Metro operations in the area.

Additionally, a demand was raised for funding a ropeway project in Koradi under the Shri Mahalakshmi Devasthan Trust, connecting Shri Mahadev Tekdi to the Hanuman Temple. Gadkari directed officials to submit a formal proposal for the ropeway so that necessary funds could be arranged.

The review meeting underscored Gadkari’s proactive approach in addressing the aftermath of the rains and pushing forward key infrastructure projects in and around Nagpur.