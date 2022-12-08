Young woman commits suicide at gate of JMFC court in Brahmapuri, peon booked

Nagpur/Brahmapuri: Sensation prevailed in Brahmapuri town after a woman was found hanging right at the gate of an under-construction building at the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Tuesday morning. Depressed over rejection of her marriage proposal by an employee of the court, deceased Pournima Lade (27) is likely to have committed suicide, primary investigations have revealed, media reports said.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a peon working in the court who she was reportedly engaged to. As per reports, morning walkers found the woman’s body hanging close to the gate of the court’s under construction building. The body was hanging from a scarf tied to the construction poles with the feet of the deceased barely inches from the ground. They informed the police which reached the spot and performed panchnama and the body was sent for post-mortem to the Rural Hospital.

Advertisement

The deceased was the resident of Desaiganj tehsil from Gadchiroli. Investigations revealed that Pourima’s parents had fixed her marriage to Sachin Shinde, a peon working at the local court one-and-a-half-year back. It is alleged that Sachin was evading the issue of marriage for a long time. It is suspected that this might have forced Pournima to take the extreme step.

Pournima used to repeatedly come to Bramhapuri JMFC court to meet her to be groom and pursue him for marriage. Other staffers in the court too were well aware of the denial from the groom’s side and Pourniam’s insistence for marriage.

A case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the IPC has been registered against Sachin Shinde. Further investigations into the case are on, informed Ravindra Singh Pardeshi, SP, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement