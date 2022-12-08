Depressed woman ends life by jumping from 11th floor of Jayanti Mansion 9, Manish Nagar

Nagpur: Depressed over her mother’s death, a 37-year old woman committed suicide by jumping from 11th floor Jayanti Mansion 9, Manish Nagar under Beltarodi police limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Nekha Pandurang Mudliyar, resident of 106, A-Wing, 11th Floor, Jayanti Mansion 9, Manish Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police, Nekha’s mother passed away some days ago. Since then she was in severe depression. On Wednesday, around 3 pm, Nekha jumped from 11th floor and ended her life.

Beltarodi Woman ASI Jaibhaye, based on information provided by Pandurang Hanumant Mudliyar (72), has registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement