Young man murdered near Gangabai Ghat in Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man was brutally murdered near Gangabai Ghat area in Nagpur on late Tuesday night.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Manish Yadav (22) who was working as a labourer. Around 2-3 assailants attacked Manish with sharp-edged weapons after a brawl erupted over a petty issue in the dead of night on Tuesday. The accused are also working as labourers.

On being alerted, a team of police reached the spot and started investigations. A case of murder was registered and a hunt for the accused has been launched.

Details are awaited.