Nagpur cops hunt 5 crooks involved in police recruitment scam

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has mounted a hunt for five criminals for their involvement in the police recruitment scam.

According to police, a preliminary probe has revealed that it was a well organised racket which helped persons clear the written examination and physical test by sending dummy candidates during recruitment drive for constables in 2019. Some of the accused impersonated as candidates and even cleared the written and physical test after accepting hefty money from them.

An offence in this connection was registered under Sections 120(b), 177, 193, 196, 197, 198, 199, 419, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC at Gittikhadan Police Station. API O S Sontakke is leading the investigation into the matter.

The five crooks to whom the police are searching are Vishal Bhagchand Lakwal (21), native of Raghunathpur Wadi, Vaijapur, District Aurangabad, Mithun Gabrusingh Bamnawat (21), of Sanjarpur Wadi, Vaijapur, Aurangabad, Shivaji Eknath Pawar (30), of Beed, Pradeep Kalyansingh Bainade (23), native of Karmal, Aurangabad, and an unidentified youth who impersonated as Aakash Shelar.

The probe unearthed that accused Akash Shelar had received help from Ravi Shelke who was connected to a so-called Police Bharti Prashikshan Kendra in Beed.

API O S Sontakke, who is investigating the case, has appealed to the people to contact Unit-IV (9834705176) or Detection Unit of the Crime Branch (0712-2586763) if they have any concrete information about the whereabouts of the wanted accused in the case.