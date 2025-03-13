Young man kills elder brother after brawl in Nagpur’s Kalamna area

In another incident, decomposed bodies of two brothers were found inside their locked rented room in Aradhana Nagar

Nagpur: A young man killed his elder brother on Tuesday night in the Gulshan Nagar area of Nagpur under the jurisdiction of Kalamna Police Station. The duo had a fight after the elder brother abused him. During the fight, the younger brother attacked him with a sickle.

The police have arrested the accused Vijay Kumbhlal Yadav (23). The victim has been identified as Raju Kumbhlal Yadav (30).

According to police, Raju worked as labourer and porter in Kalamna market, while Vijay was unemployed and had an unstable nature. The brothers often fought because Vijay did not work. Vijay, Raju, and their mother were having dinner on Tuesday at 10 pm. Vijay was creating scene while eating. Raju scolded and abused him which resulted into a heated argument. Angered by the abuse, Vijay picked up a sickle from the kitchen and attacked Raju on the head and stomach.

On seeing Raju badly injured and bleeding profusely, Vijay fled the spot. Their mother screamed for help. Soon, neighbours rushed to her help. They rushed Raju to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at midnight.

After getting the news, Senior Police Inspector of Kalamna Police Station Praveen Kale and his team reached the scene. On the complaint by Rambai Yadav (60), police registered a murder case and started searching for Vijay. Later, Police found Vijay sleeping outside a shop in Gulshan Nagar. They immediately arrested him. On Wednesday, the police produced Vijay Yadav in the court which remanded him to police custody.

Decomposed bodies of two brothers found in Aradhana Nagar

In another incident, the decomposed bodies of two brothers were found inside their locked rented room in Aradhana Nagar on Wednesday. Police said neighbours alerted them after noticing a foul smell coming from the room.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Jawalkar (42) and his younger brother Krushna (37). According to sources, Krushna’s body was found on the floor, while Sunil’s was hanging from the ceiling fan. Krushna was reportedly suffering from cancer. The brothers, who lived alone without their families, were involved in the transport business.

A suicide note was found inside the house, in which one of the deceased appeared to have appealed to others to protect his brother. However, police are still unsure who wrote the note.

Officials suspect that one of the brothers may have ended his life first. Since Krushna’s body was more decomposed, it is believed that he took his life before Sunil.

Officers from the Wathoda police station and the crime branch rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at Wathoda police station.

