Beware, Nagpurians! Your Holi revelry is under watch with cops keeping hawk eye

Nagpur: As Nagpurians gear up for the vibrant celebrations of Holi and Rangpanchami, Nagpur Police have put in place an extensive security plan to ensure public safety. With a sharp focus on law and order, over 2,000 police personnel, supported by 1,300 Home Guards and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), have been deployed across key locations.

This year, the festival will begin with Holika Dahan at 999 locations, a significant rise from last year’s 921 spots. To maintain peace and curb any mischief, 100 fixed security points have been set up across the city, and multiple police blockades will monitor movement at major intersections.

Police crackdown on miscreants

Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has directed all Zonal DCPs to take stringent measures, particularly against those engaging in hooliganism. So far, preventive action has been taken against 1,400 criminals, while 26 criminal gangs under MCOCA remain under strict surveillance.

Key security measures include:

· Patrolling at religious places to prevent communal tensions.

· Immediate detention of drunk drivers and seizure of vehicles.

· Strict action against those throwing water balloons or harassing women.

· Damini squads patrolling women’s hostels and public areas for enhanced safety.

Citizens facing any trouble can reach out to the Police Control Room at 112 or 1091. Commissioner Singal has urged everyone to celebrate Holi with traditional fervour while respecting public safety norms.

