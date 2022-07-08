Young man killed, friend injured as truck hits moped in Hudkeshwar

Advertisement

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his friend injured seriously as the moped they were riding in was rammed by a rashly driven truck in Hudkeshwar police area on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the killer truck has been arrested.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nihal Abhay Bhusari (27), native of Umred but currently staying in Khapri. The injured is Sagar Suresh Nandanwar (27), resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar.

