Young man killed, friend injured as truck hits moped in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his friend injured seriously as the moped they were riding in was rammed by a rashly driven truck in Hudkeshwar police area on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the killer truck has been arrested.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nihal Abhay Bhusari (27), native of Umred but currently staying in Khapri. The injured is Sagar Suresh Nandanwar (27), resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar.
Sagar and Nihal were going double seat on a TVS Jupiter moped (MH-49/BV 9868) around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Midway in front of NH Hotel on Jabalpur Road, the recklessly driven truck (TN-12/U 6239) rammed their moped from behind with forceful impact. As a result, both fell on the road and got seriously injured. Nihal died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him while Sagar was admitted to GMCH.
Hudkeshwar police, based on the report of Sagar Nandanwar, booked the truck driver Sanjaykumar Rampuran Pandey (40), resident of Ballia, district Sultanpur (UP), under Sections 279, 338, 304(A) of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.