Pepper-shaped seeds germinated in bananas

– Trees have been planted in the ancient Shiva temple at Belishop

– Everyone was surprised to see the seeds

Nagpur. Currently, banana has become a regular fruit. It is also called the fruit of the poor. Bananas are also prominently offered to God in worship. Now is the banana season. Peel and taste. But such a banana is mentioned here, you will be shocked when you peel it. Like papaya, it has black pepper-like seeds. They taste sweet. This is a banana orchard in the ancient Shri Shiva Temple in Belishop Railway Colony. Peel a squash, grate it and squeeze the juice. It will contain about 25 to 30 seeds in a banana, not one or two. To this day we know that bananas do not contain seeds. But it is said to be a rare species.

Today, the bananas planted on the banana tree in the temple yard were ripe and they were cut down to eat. Dr. Pravin Dabli, P. Satyarao, Prakashrao (Gundurao) members peeled it and saw seeds like black pepper in it.

Dr. Pravin Dabli said that when the bananas were opened completely and the seeds were removed, they looked like black pepper. Everyone was surprised to see it. No one has ever seen a banana that has a seed in it. No one ate it. When asked about this, many elders in the area said that it was the first time they had seen such a banana. The length of a banana is only 2 inches.

Dr. Praveen Dabli further said that he decided to get acquainted with Ayurveda doctor Samidha Chendke regarding banana. So he said not to mention any banana in Ayurveda. Which aroused curiosity.

Dabli said the tree was brought by a South Indian family when a garden was planted in the temple area during the Corona period. So many trees have been created today. By the way, banana trees bear fruit in a year. However, these trees did not bear fruit even after two and a half years, so the tree was said to be a tree, but three months ago it started bearing fruit. Today those fruits are ripe. That’s when he was discovered.

The tree bears fruit only once. Meanwhile, in the next 6 months of its germination, other plants begin to grow spontaneously. So some plants that grow first and then die. So that the tree has a chance to flourish. This is how the bananas, which have been passed down from generation to generation, will be produced on this unique species of tree.

Experts in the field of agricultural science say that banana seeds are the result of a genetic problem. There are such species of trees in South India. Another reason could also be tissue culture plants. In which good species came into contact with wild species causing technical failure. It will not taste like banana. Thousands of bananas in Bihar have brown seeds like tomatoes.

Use of banana in medicine

An elder told about the medicinal use of this banana. People who are not having children are fed this banana, he said. That’s what the old people say. Well, there is no proof of that. Only the scientists concerned can tell how much fact there is in it.

