Young Man Dies After Falling Into Boiling Oil Pan in Ramtek Taluka

Nagpur: A tragic incident occurred in Nagardhan, Ramtek taluka, where a 25-year-old youth died after accidentally falling into a pan of boiling oil. The incident took place on Saturday during the weekly market. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kunwarlal Masurke (25).

According to reports, a shopkeeper named Vicky Janbandhu was heating oil in a large pan to prepare fritters for sale. At the time, Prashant Masurke, who was reportedly intoxicated, came to the shop to ask for fritters. He lost his balance and fell directly into the pan filled with hot oil, suffering severe burns.

Locals and shopkeepers immediately rushed him to the Sub-District Hospital in Ramtek. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Following the incident, local residents have demanded financial assistance for the victim’s family and appropriate action from the police. As of now, no FIR has been registered at the Ramtek Police Station regarding the matter.