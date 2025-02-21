Young Man Brutally Murdered During Wedding Ceremony in Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man was brutally murdered during a wedding ceremony at Shiv Chhatrapati Mangal Karyalay, located under Yashodhara Police Station limits. The shocking incident has left the entire city in disbelief, while the victim’s family is in deep shock.

Tried to Mediate, Paid with His Life

The deceased has been identified as Vihang Manish Rangari (24), a resident of Teka Naka, Manav Nagar. He had come to attend the wedding when a dispute broke out between two groups. Seeing the situation escalate, Vihang attempted to mediate, but in the process, he was attacked with a knife by the accused, Birju Deepak Vardhwe (30), and his associates. The brutal attack led to his death on the spot.

Accused on the Run, Police Investigation Underway

According to police sources, the accused, Birju Vardhwe, and his associates hail from Charles Colony, Jaripatka. Birju already has a criminal record. Following the attack, all the accused fled the scene. Yashodhara Police have registered a case of murder and have launched a manhunt to track them down.

The joyous wedding celebration turned into a tragedy, leaving the victim’s family and relatives devastated. This horrifying incident has once again shaken the city of Nagpur.