Nagpur’s Alarming Rise of Illegal Liquor Parties: Who is Protecting Them?

Nagpur: A city once known for its cultural heritage and peaceful environment is now witnessing an alarming rise in illegal liquor parties and unauthorized nightclubs. The recent surge of such events raises serious concerns about the role of local authorities, law enforcement, and event ticketing platforms in enabling this underground nightlife.

Illegal Parties on the Rise: Who is Responsible?

The growing trend of illegal liquor parties in Nagpur has reached a critical point, with several unauthorized events being promoted and sold through platforms like BookMyShow without any verification of legal permissions. Recently, the TSS Cocktail Event, scheduled to take place in a garden, was abruptly abandoned after it was revealed that organizers had neither a liquor license nor police permission. Despite lacking necessary clearances, tickets were being sold openly on BookMyShow and social media influencers were actively promoting the event.

This incident is not an isolated one. The emergence of a NEW Night Club, which is being advertised as “Central India’s Biggest Night Club,” raises further concerns. Upon inquiry, it was found that the so-called club does not have a permanent liquor license. Despite this, tickets for its events are already available on BookMyShow. When questioned, the owners claimed they were applying for a one-day license. This raises a crucial question: How can a nightclub operate under a one-day liquor license? Is this not a blatant misuse of legal loopholes?

Regulatory Lapses: Are Authorities Turning a Blind Eye?

The issue does not stop at unauthorized liquor sales. The location of Night Club on Amravati Road, a National Highway, also poses serious safety concerns.

Who is ensuring that underage individuals are not consuming alcohol?

What measures are in place to prevent intoxicated individuals from driving on the highway?

Are proper security arrangements in place to ensure women’s safety at these events?

Shockingly, nearly 70% to 80% of clubs in Nagpur reportedly operate without permanent liquor licenses, exploiting the loophole of obtaining one-day licenses repeatedly. This raises the question of whether the Excise Department is truly monitoring these licenses or simply allowing illegal operations to flourish unchecked.

The Role of Ticketing Platforms: Lack of Accountability

Online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow are also complicit in this issue. These platforms allow event organizers to sell tickets without verifying whether the event has obtained necessary permissions. When such events get canceled or relocated due to legal issues, attendees are left feeling cheated. Shouldn’t these platforms take responsibility and verify permissions before listing events?

The Questions Authorities Must Answer

We reached out to the concerned authorities regarding these unauthorized parties and nightclubs and posed the following questions:

Has the Nagpur Police granted permission for these nightclubs and events? Has the Excise Department issued a proper liquor license for these venues? What safety measures have been put in place, particularly for women attending these events? What checks are in place to prevent serving alcohol to minors and individuals without valid liquor permits? What steps are being taken to prevent contraband substances like MD, marijuana, and hookah from being circulated in these clubs?

Call to Action: City Administration Must Step Up

It is high time the Nagpur City Administration, Excise Department, and Law Enforcement Agencies took strict action against these misleading advertisements and unauthorized events. The Cyber Crime Division must also take proactive measures against social media influencers who promote liquor-based events in violation of advertising laws.

The citizens of Nagpur deserve transparency and accountability. If authorities fail to act, these illegal operations will continue unchecked, compromising the city’s safety and integrity. The time to act is NOW!