Young Kalam Discovery Science Centre ignites scientific curiosity among NMC school students

Nagpur: In a significant step towards fostering scientific temper among school students, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up the Young Kalam Discovery Science Centre at the Hindi Mor School in Ramdaspeth. The initiative, supported by HCL Foundation and Social Economic Development Trust (SEDT), aims to enhance students’ interest in science through hands-on experiments and interactive learning.

The centre is open to students from Classes 5 to 10 and offers exposure to various branches of science. It also conducts objective tests based on the knowledge imparted during their visit, helping assess the students’ understanding and reinforcing scientific thinking among young minds.

HCL Foundation has provided financial assistance for the centre, while the concept has been developed by SEDT. The facility introduces students to the fascinating world of science, offering them an opportunity to witness live demonstrations and experiments beyond their regular classroom learning.

NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam are actively guiding efforts to strengthen scientific learning across municipal schools. Dr. Chaudhari recently visited the centre and appreciated the work being done.

Earlier, science models and experiments from HCL Foundation’s Kerwadi Centre in Parbhani were brought to Nagpur to enrich the local facility. The initiative, which started in 2017, was initially housed at Lalganj in Itwari before being shifted to Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Vidyaniketan in Ramdaspeth in 2019. NMC has provided three classrooms, which have been converted into fully equipped laboratories.

At the Young Kalam Discovery Science Centre, students experience fascinating experiments related to Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Astronomy, and other scientific fields. On arrival, students appear for a 30-mark objective test to assess their existing knowledge. After guided lab sessions by facilitators Nikhil Lakhane, Kalidas Nakade, and their team, students undergo a second test, where significant improvement is often observed.

The experiments cover a wide range of scientific concepts, including:

• Solar and wind energy models

• Eclipse demonstrations (solar and lunar)

• Archimedes’ principle

• Optical illusions

• Periodic table

• Newton’s colour wheel and Tower of Pisa models

• DNA structure and human body parts

• Concepts of centripetal and centrifugal force

• Water harvesting and soil types

• Various electronic devices and science games

The centre’s hands-on approach allows students to practically experience scientific theories they learn in school. This not only deepens their understanding but also boosts their enthusiasm for science. The initiative has helped many students participate in science fairs and competitions, with several winning prestigious INSPIRE Awards.

Under the leadership of SEDT CEO Ajinkya Kulkarni and HCL Foundation Manager Piyush Wankhede, the centre continues to serve as a platform for nurturing young scientific minds and expanding their knowledge horizons.